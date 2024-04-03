Massive 7.3 earthquake in Taiwan kills four, several injured

Guwahati, Apr 3: At least four people were killed and several were injured as a strong 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Wednesday, prompting tsunami warnings for the self-ruled island as well as mainland China, the Philippines and Japan.

According to reports, this was the strongest earthquake in 25 years; furthermore, the series of strong aftershocks was also the strongest to shake the island in decades, leading to the collapse of several buildings.

The quake’s epicentre was south of the eastern county of Hualien and 138km from Taipei.