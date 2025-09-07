Manipuri cultural troupe dazzles at Singapore’s Deepavali light-up

Guwahati, Sept 7: A cultural troupe from Manipur enthralled audiences as Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam inaugurated the annual Deepavali Light-Up at Little India, marking the start of two months of festivities for the festival of lights, in the island country.

The troupe, invited by the High Commission of India in Singapore and supported by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), captivated more than 700 participants with traditional art forms from the Northeastern state.

“A Manipuri cultural troupe from India participated in the celebration and mesmerised the audience with art forms from Manipur,” the High Commission noted in a statement, on Sunday.

High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule joined President Tharman at the ceremonial switch-on, which lit up Serangoon Road and its surrounding streets with over 600,000 LED lights.

This year’s decorations, spanning 2 km and featuring 42 arches, also commemorate Singapore’s 60 years of Independence.

The Manipuri artistes will continue their performances with a special showcase at Festive Plaza in Tampines Hub, one of the city-state’s largest public housing estates, on Sunday afternoon.

Deepavali or better known in India as Diwali, which falls on 20 October and is observed as a public holiday in Singapore, will be celebrated with illuminations in Little India until 9 November.

Organisers, the Little India Shop Owners and Heritage Association, said the broader festivities will run until 19 November, with Serangoon Road remaining lit daily from 7 pm to midnight.

The Deepavali Festival’s in Singapore comprises of street light up, Deepavali Food Bazar, Deepavali Street Show and Deepavali Festival Village where stalls offer traditional clothing, intricate handicrafts and decorations.

