Mali: Twin attacks by militants leave 49 civilians, 15 soldiers dead

Guwahati, Sep 9: At least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were reportedly killed after militants attacked a military camp and a vessel in northern Mali on Thursday.

The update was confirmed by the interim government which has also declared three days of national mourning.

The two separate attacks targeted the Timbuktu boat on the Niger River and an army position at Bamba, in the northern Gao region with “a provisional toll of 49 civilians and 15 soldiers killed,” according to a government statement.

It is also reported that approximately 50 militants were killed during the crossfire.

According to reports, the boat had been travelling on the Niger River. When the vessel became stranded in the waterway, unable to move, army officials led an evacuation effort to help the passengers to shore.

With Thursday’s death toll yet to be finalized along with many more injuries in the attack.

Since its coup d’etat, Mali had been led on an interim basis by Colonel Assimi Goita.

Tensions in the region have revived in recent weeks after the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, which has been told to leave by year’s end, handed over two bases near Timbuktu to the armed forces.

The handover triggered clashes between the army and the jihadists and led to an angry showdown with the former rebels, stoking fears for the 2015 peace agreement.