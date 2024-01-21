Maldivian teen's death linked with Prez Muizzu's rejection to India's plane service

Guwahati, Jan 21:In a tragic incident, a teenage boy from the Maldives lost his life due to delays in crucial medical treatment on Saturday.

According to several media reports, the tragedy unfolded after Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu refused approval to use India's Dornier aircraft to airlift the sick teenager.



As per reports, the family members of the boy had requested the services of an air ambulance to quickly transport him from his home in Gaaf Alif Villingili to Male, as he was suffering from a brain tumour.



The family members alleged that the Maldivian authorities failed to provide medical evacuation in time, following which their son succumbed to his illness.



Following the tragic death of the boy, Maldives MP Meekail Naseem called out the country’s president via the microblogging site 'X', where he mentioned, “People shouldn’t have to pay with their lives to satisfy the President’s animosity towards India.”





People shouldn’t have to pay with their lives to satisfy the President’s animosity towards India. https://t.co/PPOOKVXN7v — Meekail Naseem 🎈 (@MickailNaseem) January 20, 2024



