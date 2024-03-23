Maldivian President Muizzu calls India 'closest ally', seeks debt relief

Guwahati, Mar 23: In a surprising turn of events, the President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, called India its "closest ally" and urged India to extend debt relief to the archipelago nation.

In an interview with local media, Muizzu acknowledged India's significant role in providing aid to the Maldives.



According to reports, the archipelago nation owed approximately USD 400.9 million to India by the end of last year.



It may be mentioned that the pro-China Maldivian president has taken a tough stand against India since assuming office as president in November of last year.



Soon after assuming office, he demanded the repatriation of Indian military personnel operating three aviation platforms from his country by May 10.

