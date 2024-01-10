Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu appeals China to send more tourists

Guwahati, Jan 10: Amid the massive cancellation of reservations by Indian tourists to the Maldives following the diplomatic row over the derogatory remarks by the ministers of the Maldives against the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu urged China to "intensify" efforts and send more tourists to his country.

The Maldives president is on a five-day state visit to China and during his second day on Tuesday, he addressed the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian Province.

According to reports, the two countries have signed a USD 50 million project aimed at creating an integrated tourism zone on the Indian Ocean island.