Malaysia announces visa-free entry for Indians

Guwahati, Nov 27: With the aim to boost tourism, Malaysia Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday announced 30-day visa-free entry for visitors from India as well as China from December 1, 2023.

During a speech at his People’s Justice Party congress (PKR), PM Anwar said, “Starting from December 1, we will give additional facilities of 30 days of visa exemption to the Arab countries, Turkiye, Jordan, and citizens of China and India to come to Malaysia.”

However, he stated that the exemption is still subject to security screenings for past records of crime or violence.

Later, PKR clarified that Turkiye and Jordan already enjoy the exemption on the visa and that it has now been extended to those from India and China.

Meanwhile, the prime minister did not specify for how long the exemption will be applicable.

It may be mentioned that Malaysia recorded 9.16 million tourist arrivals from January to June 2023, with 4,98,540 tourists from China and 2,83,885 from India.