84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
International

Luxembourg: Turkey likely to let 2 join NATO

By AP
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Berlin, May 17: Luxembourg's foreign minister says he doesn't believe Turkey will prevent Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, despite the Turkish president's stated objections.

All 30 current NATO members, among them Turkey, must agree to let the Nordic neighbours join. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said they failed to take a "clear" stance against Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara considers terrorists, and imposed military sanctions on Turkey.

However, Luxembourg's long-serving Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn told Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio on Tuesday that he suspects Erdogan is merely "pushing up the price" for the two countries' membership. He said: "At the end of the day, I am convinced that Turkey can't slam the brakes on this."

Asselborn added that "this will take some time, I hope not too long."

He pointed to Turkey's removal in 2019 from the U.S.-led F35 stealth fighter jet programme and the possibility of Ankara getting F-16 fighter jets from the U.S.

AP


More in Entertainment
Assam HS First Year exams postponed due to floods

Assam HS First Year exams postponed due to floods

Fresh landslide blocks Silchar-Guwahati roadway in Meghalaya

Fresh landslide blocks Silchar-Guwahati roadway in Meghalaya

Flood situation remains grim in Cachar, Barak river flowing above danger level

Flood situation remains grim in Cachar, Barak river flowing above...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Luxembourg: Turkey likely to let 2 join NATO

Berlin, May 17: Luxembourg's foreign minister says he doesn't believe Turkey will prevent Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, despite the Turkish president's stated objections.

All 30 current NATO members, among them Turkey, must agree to let the Nordic neighbours join. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said they failed to take a "clear" stance against Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara considers terrorists, and imposed military sanctions on Turkey.

However, Luxembourg's long-serving Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn told Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio on Tuesday that he suspects Erdogan is merely "pushing up the price" for the two countries' membership. He said: "At the end of the day, I am convinced that Turkey can't slam the brakes on this."

Asselborn added that "this will take some time, I hope not too long."

He pointed to Turkey's removal in 2019 from the U.S.-led F35 stealth fighter jet programme and the possibility of Ankara getting F-16 fighter jets from the U.S.

AP


More in Entertainment
Assam HS First Year exams postponed due to floods

Assam HS First Year exams postponed due to floods

Fresh landslide blocks Silchar-Guwahati roadway in Meghalaya

Fresh landslide blocks Silchar-Guwahati roadway in Meghalaya

Flood situation remains grim in Cachar, Barak river flowing above danger level

Flood situation remains grim in Cachar, Barak river flowing above...

Similar Posts
X
X