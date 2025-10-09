László Krasznahorkai, master of dense, dark prose, wins 2025 Nobel in Literature

Stockholm, Oct 9: Hungarian novelist László Krasznahorkai, known for his dense, philosophical prose and darkly humorous narratives that often unfold in a single, unbroken sentence, has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature for his “compelling and visionary oeuvre.”

Krasznahorkai joins the ranks of literary luminaries such as Ernest Hemingway, Albert Camus, and Toni Morrison, who have also received the world’s most prestigious literary honor.

The Swedish Academy’s Nobel committee has presented the literature prize 117 times to 121 laureates since its inception. Last year’s award went to South Korean author Han Kang, recognized for works that “confront historical traumas and expose the fragility of human life.”

This year’s literature award marks the fourth Nobel announcement of the week, following prizes in medicine, physics, and chemistry. The Nobel Peace Prize will be revealed on Friday — with U.S. President Donald Trump listed as a distant contender after recently remarking at the United Nations that “everyone says I should get the Nobel Peace Prize.”

The final Nobel, the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, is to be announced on Monday.

Nobel Prize award ceremonies are held on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death in 1896. Nobel was a wealthy Swedish industrialist and the inventor of dynamite who founded the prizes.

Each prize carries an award of 11 million Swedish kronor (nearly USD 1.2 million), and the winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and a diploma.









