Low voter turnout, challenges mar Bangladesh's elections; PM Sheikh Hasina eyes fourth term

Guwahati, Jan 7: A relatively small number of Bangladeshis participated in the general elections, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to secure her fourth consecutive term.



The electoral process faced challenges such as pre-poll violence and a boycott by the main opposition party, BNP, and its allies.

Despite voting from 8 am to 4 pm, the voter turnout reported by the election commission at 3 pm was 27.15%, significantly lower compared to the 2018 election, when the voter turnout was 80%.

The BNP has declared a two-day nationwide strike, expressing concerns about the election's credibility, while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remains confident about winning the 12th parliamentary polls.