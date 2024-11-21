London ranks as World's Best City for 10th consecutive year

London, Nov 21: London has been crowned the world's best city for the 10th consecutive year in the annual World's Best Cities rankings. The British capital retained its top spot, ahead of New York, Paris, and Tokyo. The rankings, compiled by Resonance, a global advisor in real estate, tourism, and economic development, evaluate cities with populations of over 1 million. London has consistently dominated the rankings since their inception, even as the evaluation criteria evolve each year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rankings underscore London's global appeal as a city that consistently combines rich cultural heritage, robust business infrastructure, and an unmatched quality of life. This year's rankings, in partnership with leading pollster Ipsos, introduced public perception as a key metric. For the first time, insights from over 22,000 people across 30 countries were incorporated, adding perception based data to the analysis.

The evaluation considered a wide range of other factors, including the quality of natural and built environments, cultural vibrancy, dining, night life, shopping, and business infrastructure. It also assessed regional airport connectivity and the quality of universities, all of which have shown strong correlations with attracting residents aged 25 to 44.

People are moving and migrating, a trend amplified during the pandemic as individuals sought not just affordable places but lovable places, said Chris Fair, Resonance's president and CEO. The results show that people around the world continue to aspire to live, visit, and work in the world's largest cities. Fair acknowledged inherent biases in the rankings due to reliance on data from platforms like Trip Advisor, which tend to favour a Western perspective.

Laura Citron OBE, CEO of London & Partners, the UK capital's growth agency, highlighted London's appeal to Chinese visitors. We always love to see more Chinese tourists in London, she told Xinhua. Our iconic attractions, world class financial sector, and fast growing tech industry showcase our city's strength, but it's the diversity of our people and ideas that drives the innovation and opportunities shaping our future, she added.