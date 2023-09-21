Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility for killing of Sukha Duneke

Guwahati, Sept 21: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Thursday claimed responsibility for the killing of terrorist Sukha Duneke in Canada on Thursday.

Punjab gangster-turned-terrorist Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke was allegedly bumped off by unidentified gunmen in Canada.

Posting on social media site Facebook, Bishnoi gang said: Duneke had played a major role in the killings of gangsters Gurlal Brar and Vicky Middkhera. The murders were planned by Dunuke even when he was staying abroad, the gang alleged.

Calling Sukhdool Singh a “drug addict”, Bishnoi's gang alleged he destroyed the lives of many people and that he was ultimately “punished for his sins”.

Bishnoi is also an accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

The killing of the Canada-based gangster, who had at least 18 cases against him including those for murder, attempt to murder and robbery, took place on Wednesday night Canada time.

Duneke was one of the gangsters based abroad named in the Home Ministry’s wanted list. In fact, his name was on the list of wanted criminals shared by NIA on Wednesday.

Duneke, a native of Moga in Punjab, was living and operating in Canada’s Ontario. He was part of the gang operated by Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla.

Duneke flew to Canada from Punjab in 2017 after seeking a fake passport. At the time of his escape, Duneke had seven cases registered against him.