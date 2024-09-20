Lao govt steps up to protect biodiversity

Vientiane, Sep 20: The Lao government launched a project to protect biodiversity and reduce poverty, engaging farmers from three districts of southern Laos' Khammuan province to help improve livelihoods and restore forests there. The project aims to conserve biodiversity while supporting local communities. It will introduce sustainable farming practices, increase income, and enhance food security, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Lao National Radio.

By promoting both sustainable farming and forest restoration, the project will improve food security and reduce pressure on natural ecosystems. These efforts aim to protect the environment while addressing poverty, which is often a cause of environmental degradation. The project will help raise awareness among locals about the importance of biodiversity protection and forest restoration.

The project will be implemented in 12 villages across the Yommalath, Khounkham, and Mahaxay districts. These communities will engage in activities that combine forest restoration with income generating opportunities.