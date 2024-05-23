LA Police opens probe into Matthew Perry’s death

Guwahati, May 23: After almost seven months since the shocking death of FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry, the police in Los Angeles opened an investigation into his death, reportedly to look into how he obtained the anaesthetic ketamine found in his system.

According to reports, the LA Police Department confirmed that they are working with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the US Postal Inspection Service to probe the death of the 54-year-old actor.

It may be mentioned that the beloved star from the TV sitcom FRIENDS Matthew died on October 29 in Los Angeles.

He was found unconscious in a hot tub, and the first responders were unable to revive him.

Senior deputy medical examiner Raffi Djabourian said in December that they found “high levels of ketamine in his post-mortem blood specimen.”

“Drowning contributes due to the livelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness; coronary artery disease contributes due to exacerbation of ketamine-induced myocardial effects on the heart,” he added.