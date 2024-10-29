Knesset passes law banning UNRWA from operating in Israel

Jerusalem, Oct 29: The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, has passed a law prohibiting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East UNRWA from operating in Israel. Israel's state owned Kan TV News reported that the new law, which received support from 92 out of 120 parliament members, passed despite opposition from the US and several European countries.

The law stipulates that UNRWA will not operate any representation, provide services, or conduct any activities, directly or indirectly, within Israeli territory, Xinhua news agency reported. "As it is proven that UNRWA and its employees participate and are involved in terrorist activity against Israel, it is proposed to establish that Israel will act to stop all activities of the agency in its territory," the explanatory notes to the law read.

In a post on X, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, said the vote by the Israeli parliament against UNRWA is unprecedented and sets a dangerous precedent. It opposes the UN Charter and violates the State of Israel's obligations under international law. These bills will only deepen the suffering of Palestinians, especially in Gaza where people have been going through more than a year of sheer hell, he wrote.