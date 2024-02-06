King Charles diagnosed with cancer: Buckingham Palace

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Feb 6: Britain’s King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and will postpone public-facing duties as he has already started receiving treatment, the Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.
“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement from The Royal Family reads.
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” it added.
