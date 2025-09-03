Kim Jong-un, Putin hold bilateral talks in Beijing amid North Korea-Russia ties

Seoul, Sep 3: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held bilateral talks Wednesday on the sidelines of a military parade in Beijing.

The two leaders met at the Diaoyutai state guest house after attending the military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in 1945.

During their meeting, Kim expressed appreciation to Putin for praising his troops fighting for Russia and vowed to strengthen bilateral ties.

Their meeting comes amid deepening cooperation between North Korea and Russia in a wide range of areas, which has involved the North's deployment of troops in support of Russia in its war against Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stood shoulder to shoulder with Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping at centre stage at a military parade in Beijing, marking the first such meeting among leaders of Pyongyang, Moscow and Beijing in 66 years.

The spectacle of Kim standing with Putin and Xi at the viewing gallery of Tiananmen Square marks a major display of their trilateral solidarity in defiance of the West, led by the United States.

Wearing a black business suit and a gold-colored tie, Kim joined Xi and Putin on the centre stage at the rostrum for top-level guests as the parade kicked off with elaborate ceremonies at Tiananmen Square -- a historic moment showcasing solidarity among China, Russia and North Korea.

Putin was seated on Xi's right and Kim on his left, with Xi occasionally turning toward Kim to talk, their bodies angled toward each other.

Earlier, Xi welcomed him into the square, shaking hands with him alongside other state leaders arriving at the venue, including Putin, before moving toward the rostrum.

Xi spent more time greeting Kim and Putin, lightly touching their arms in a show of closeness.

The three leaders again walked side by side along the red-carpeted path to the rostrum, occasionally smiling as they talked before shaking hands one by one with Chinese veterans.

After the parade, the three leaders attended a reception at the nearby Great Hall of the People, appearing together once again.

