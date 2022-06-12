84 years of service to the nation
International

Kim Jong-un extends full support to Putin amid Ukraine war

By IANS

Seoul, June 12: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday expressed full support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite international condemnation for Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian people have "achieved great successes in accomplishing the just cause of defending the dignity and security of their country, while braving all sorts of challenges and hardships", Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim as saying in a message to Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.

"The Korean people extend full support and encouragement to them."

Kim's apparent reference to the unprovoked attack against Ukraine as a "just cause" for defending Russia's security is the latest sign that illustrates decades-old close bilateral ties between the two countries, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Pyongyang has recently stressed its close ties with Moscow despite growing criticism from the international community on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kim also expressed conviction that the friendly relations will continue to strengthen in all areas and in the "journey for defending international justice and ensuring global security", the KCNA reported.

In 2019, Kim held his first summit with Putin in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok.

IANS


