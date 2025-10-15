Kenya’s ex-PM Raila Odinga dies; PM Modi remembers him as cherished friend

New Delhi, Oct 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who passed away earlier in the day at the age of 80, in Koothattukulam, Kerala, after suffering a heart attack during his morning walk.

Referred to Odinga as a "cherished friend of India", PM Modi recalled their meeting during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Odinga, who was in the state for Ayurvedic treatment, collapsed suddenly and was rushed to Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre, but could not be revived. His body has been kept at Deva Matha Hospital, Koothattukulam.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Mr Raila Odinga. He was a towering statesman and a cherished friend of India. I had the privilege of knowing him closely since my days as Chief Minister of Gujarat, and our association continued over the years."

"He had a special affection for India, our culture, values and ancient wisdom. This was reflected in his efforts to strengthen India-Kenya ties. He particularly admired Ayurveda and the traditional medicine systems of India, having witnessed their positive impact on his daughter's health. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and to the people of Kenya in this hour of grief," he added.

Odinga had arrived in Koothattukulam six days ago, accompanied by his daughter and close family members.

He had been following a routine of morning walks and treatment sessions at the hospital.

Local authorities said the heart attack occurred around 6.30 a.m. during his walk, and he was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

A towering figure in Kenyan politics for over four decades, Odinga served as the country's Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, during a crucial period of national reconciliation and constitutional reform.

Known for his fiery speeches and grassroots connections, he was a central figure in shaping modern Kenyan democracy.

He played a key role in the power-sharing agreement that ended the post-election violence of 2007–08, emerging as a national leader who advocated dialogue and reform.

Odinga was also a long-time opposition leader and head of the Orange Democratic Movement.

He contested several presidential elections and remained one of Kenya's most prominent political figures.

His career was marked by both fierce political battles and efforts to build a more inclusive political system.

Officials from the Kenyan Embassy in New Delhi have been informed and are coordinating with the Kerala government and hospital authorities for the repatriation of the body.

Local leaders and members of the Kenyan diaspora expressed shock and grief at his demise.

A formal statement from the Kenyan government is expected soon.

