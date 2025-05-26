Kanimozhi-led delegation arrives in Slovenia to convey India's message on counter-terrorism

Ljubljana, May 2: The all-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has arrived in Slovenia as part of India's Operation Sindoor global outreach campaign.

The delegation was briefed by Indian Ambassador to Slovenia Amit Narang on Monday regarding India's relations with the European country and stance against cross-border terrorism.

"India and Slovenia share a warm and friendly relationship marked by mutual trust and shared values. As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Slovenia is also playing an important role in global discussions on counter-terrorism and the promotion of global peace. India's message of national unity on zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism will further strengthen bilateral cooperation on ending terror globally," the Indian Embassy posted on X on Monday.

The delegation, a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, was received by Ambassador Amit Narang and Embassy officials on their arrival in Slovenia.

The Kanimozhi-led parliamentarians include Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.); RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal; and Former Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

The delegation reached Slovenia following a successful visit to Russia, reaffirming India's firm stance on combating terrorism.

"Our visit to Moscow, Russia has been highly successful. We received unwavering support from all quarters, government, legislature, think tanks, and media. Russia has firmly stood by India in its stand against terrorism and clearly stated that it will not tolerate terror in any form, from any soil," said Ashok Mittal in a post on X.

"As we now engage with Slovenia, a peace-loving, progressive nation, we carry forward Bharat's strong stance. Terrorism anywhere affects peace everywhere. India, as the world's 4th largest economy, cannot be isolated from global consequences, and neither can any other nation. We look forward to Slovenia's solidarity in this global fight for peace and prosperity," the post further added.

