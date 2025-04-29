Indian pilgrimage to Kailash important part of people-to-people exchange: Beijing

Guwahati, April 29: As India and China commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations, the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra this summer is set to further deepen the cultural and spiritual ties between the two nations. Highlighting the importance of people-to-people exchanges, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has stressed the Yatra's role as a significant bridge connecting the ancient traditions of both countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, addressing a media briefing in Beijing on Monday, said, “Indian pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar is an important part of cultural and people-to-people exchange between China and India.” He reaffirmed that preparations are underway to ensure a smooth pilgrimage season after a gap of nearly five years.

Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region, hold deep religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and followers of Tibetan spirituality. The pilgrimage, which symbolises centuries of shared heritage, had been suspended in 2020.

Guo noted that China is committed to working with India to uphold the understandings reached between the leaders of both nations and to advance stable bilateral ties. The emphasis on cultural diplomacy comes as both sides seek to strengthen mutual goodwill beyond official engagements.

According to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this year’s Yatra will take place from June to August via two routes: Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim. Multiple batches of pilgrims are scheduled to participate, reaffirming the spiritual and cultural threads that continue to connect the people of India and China.

The resumption of the Yatra after nearly half a decade signals a thaw in relations and underscores the enduring cultural linkages shared by the two Asian neighbours.