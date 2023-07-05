July 3 registered as hottest day ever recorded globally

Guwahati, July 5: In what could be termed as a grim milestone, the world has registered the hottest day ever recorded on July 3, as the world's average temperature had reached 17.01 degrees Celsius, said reports.

According to reports, researchers at the US National Centres for Environmental Prediction said that on July 3, the global average temperature broke its previous record of 16.92 Celsius, which had been in place since August 2016.

The rising temperatures on land and in the ocean have alarmed scientists. They believe that a developing El Nino cycle and climate change is to blame for the global temperature rise.

In recent weeks, the US has been experiencing severe weather and a strong heat dome. Parts of China continued to experience an extended heat wave with temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in North Africa have reached close to 50 degrees Celsius, and thousands of people in the Middle East have been suffering from the exceptionally hot weather.

Antarctica, which is now experiencing winter, has been witnessing unusually warm temperatures. In Antarctica, the July temperature record was broken with a reading of 8.7 degrees Celsius taken at Ukraine's Vernadsky Research base, said reports.