Japan PM Kishida to withdraw from party leadership race

Tokyo, Aug 14: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that he will not run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election next month, according to media reports. While addressing a press conference here at the Prime Minister's office, Kishida said his decision not to join the race, a decision that will lead to him stepping down as premier, is "the first step to show that the LDP will change" as quoted by Kyodo news agency report.

Kishida has been under scrutiny within the party for his handling of a political fundraising scandal involving some of its factions. The approval ratings for Kishida's Cabinet, launched in October 2021, have plunged to the 20 per cent range in the wake of the scandal. Despite his unpopularity, Kishida had been keen to secure re-election in the leadership race. But calls have been growing within the LDP for him to resign amid fears over how the LDP would fare in the next general election under his leadership, political analysts said.

So far, former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is popular among the public, has expressed his intention to run in the LDP presidential election. Ishiba previously served as LDP Secretary General, the Number 2 figure within the ruling party. Digital Minister Taro Kono, a reform-minded maverick and social media savvy lawmaker, has informed LDP Vice- President Taro Aso, a former Prime Minister, that he intends to run in the race, according to sources.

LDP Secretary General Toshimitu Motegi, Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi are also among those who may join the race.