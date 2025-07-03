Jamaat e Islami's growing clout in Bangladesh sparks security worry for India

Guwahati, July 3: The situation in Bangladesh has become a major cause of concern for India as atrocities on Hindus are increasing with every passing day, while fundamentalist force, Jamaat e Islami is becoming stronger.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that a disturbed neighbour is always a cause of concern for any country. With the situation in Bangladesh worsening, India has a lot to worry about. Sources said that the fundamentalist forces started gaining ground after the Awami League Government was overthrown and the caretaker Government under Md Yunus took over power. But after the ban on Jamaat e Islami was lifted, the group is getting stronger.

Sources revealed that the Jamaat has been known to be a fundamentalist force since its inception and the organization even opposed the Independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. The relationship between the Jamaat and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is not always very cordial. However, both the parties had a common agenda to dethrone the Awami League from power and that is why, both parties contested polls together in 1991 and several Jamaat members also became Ministers.

The Jamaat was banned by the Awami League Government and the Election Commission of Bangladesh cancelled the registration of the party in 2008. However, after the caretaker Government assumed office, the ban on Jamaat was lifted and last month, the Election Commission restored the registration of the organization as a political party.

Sources pointed out that the activities of the fundamentalist forces started increasing after the ban on Jamaat was lifted and the Hindus are on the receiving end. The Government of India has taken up the matter with Bangladesh on several occasions but so far, no serious action has been taken by the caretaker Government against the fundamentalist forces.

It may be mentioned here that before the partition of the country, the Hindu population in erstwhile East Pakistan was around 30 per cent of the total population but now it has come down to around 7.97 per cent. Replying to a question whether Bangladesh would declare itself as an Islamic country, sources said that it is unlikely under the present circumstances but the situation would be clear after the elections. Md Yunus has already declared that general elections in Bangladesh will be held in February 2026.