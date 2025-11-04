Jaishankar, Israeli FM discuss ties; call for global zero-tolerance on terrorism

New Delhi, Nov 4: Reaffirming India’s solidarity with Israel, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday said both countries face a common challenge from terrorism and underscored the need for a global zero-tolerance approach to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

In his opening remarks during his meeting with Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in New Delhi, EAM Jaishankar said, “India and Israel have a strategic partnership, and particularly in our case, the term has a real meaning. We have stood together in testing times, and we have created a relationship with a very high degree of trust and of reliability. Our two nations face a particular challenge from terrorism. It is essential that we work towards ensuring a global approach of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Welcoming his Israeli counterpart Sa’ar on his first visit to India, Jaishankar said that the engagement would allow both nations to review bilateral cooperation and explore avenues to further deepen it.

“The recent conclusion of our bilateral investment agreement is a notable step in that direction. It is noteworthy that, your ministerial colleagues dealing with agriculture, economy, tourism and finance, have all visited us recently. In recent times, India has developed many new capabilities, especially in rail, road and port infrastructure, in renewable energy and in health. Our businesses are very keen to explore opportunities in Israel, and we would certainly like to give that more attention,” he added.

Stressing that India has been closely following developments in Israel, Jaishankar welcomed the return of the hostages and the remains of those who tragically lost their lives. Reiterating New Delhi’s support for the Gaza peace plan, Jaishankar expressed hope that it would pave the way for a lasting and durable solution in the region.

EAM noted that an increasing number of Indian workers are now present in Israel as a result of the two countries’ mobility understandings.

“They have some issues which need attention, and I hope that we can take that dimension of our ties forward,’ he stressed.

Highlighting the importance of India-Israel strategic cooperation and exchange of perspectives on regional and global issues, Jaishankar said, “There are some plurilateral initiatives in which we both have a strong interest. I look forward to that aspect of our deliberations as well.”

--IANS