Italian Parliament votes to continue to support Ukraine

Rome, Jan 11: Italy's Parliament has approved a resolution reaffirming the country's support for Ukraine for another year in that country's conflict with Russia.

Both Houses of the Italian Parliament on Wednesday supported the resolution, with the Lower House casting 195 votes in favour, 50 against and 55 abstentions. A few hours later, the Senate recorded 103 votes in favour, 24 against and 27 abstentions.

In a change to previous resolutions of support in Italy, the vote also called for the Italian government to support "all diplomatic efforts" to negotiate an end to the conflict as long as those efforts lead to a "lasting" and "balanced" peace, Xinhua news agency reported.

Italy is among the countries sending military equipment to Ukraine since the start of the conflict. Public support for aid to Ukraine from European Union member states has eroded in recent months.