It is time for action: PM Modi calls for global cooperation in green hydrogen promotion

New Delhi, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised on India’s ambition to become a global hub for green hydrogen production and called for international cooperation in the promotion of the renewable energy source. Addressing the ‘Second International Conference on Green Hydrogen’ virtually, PM Modi highlighted that green hydrogen can play a crucial role in decarbonising industries and act as a storage solution for surplus renewable energy.

"Green hydrogen can help decarbonise industries that are difficult to electrify, such as refineries, fertilisers, steel, and heavy-duty transportation,” PM Modi stated. He also mentioned that India launched the ‘National Green Hydrogen Mission’ in 2023 to drive this energy transition forward. Addressing the growing concerns over climate change, PM Modi stressed that its impact is no longer a distant issue but a present day challenge.

"The world is undergoing a crucial transformation, and it's time for action," he remarked, noting that energy transition and sustainability have now become central to global policy discussions. India has emerged as a leader in clean energy, having fulfilled its Paris Agreement commitments nine years ahead of the 2030 target. PM Modi highlighted that India’s installed non-fossil fuel capacity has surged by nearly 300 per cent in the last decade, while solar energy capacity has grown by over 3,000 per cent.

However, he stressed that India is not resting on its achievements, as the nation continues to focus on new and innovative energy solutions. “The ‘National Green Hydrogen Mission’ is boosting innovation, infrastructure, industry, and investment,” he said. He added that the government was promoting partnerships between industries and the academia, encouraging startups, and fostering entrepreneurship in the green hydrogen sector.

PM Modi also noted the potential for job creation in this emerging green ecosystem, particularly for the youth. "We are also working on skill development for our youth in this sector," he added. Recognising the global nature of climate change and the energy transition, PM Modi urged for international cooperation to promote green hydrogen.

"Scaling production, minimising costs, and building infrastructure can only be achieved through global collaboration," he said, emphasising that international partnerships are essential for advancing research, innovation, and technological progress in this field. During the G20 Summit held in India in September 2023, the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration adopted five high-level voluntary principles on hydrogen. These principles are guiding the creation of unified global road maps for green hydrogen development.

PM Modi also issued a call to the scientific community to explore ways to improve green hydrogen production efficiency. He urged experts to suggest policy changes and research areas, including improving electrolyser efficiency, utilising seawater and municipal waste for hydrogen production, and expanding the use of green hydrogen in public transport, shipping, and inland waterways.

"Exploring such topics together will greatly help green energy transition across the world", said the PM. He concluded saying, "Humanity has faced many challenges, and we have always overcome them through collective and innovative solutions. "We can achieve anything if we are together. Let us work to accelerate the development and deployment of green hydrogen," he added.