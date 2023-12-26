Israel will pay heavy price for killing Brig Gen Mousavi: Iran President

Tel Aviv, Dec 26: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Israel will pay a heavy price for killing Brig Gen Razi Mousavi of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in an airstrike in Syria.

“Without a doubt, this action is another sign of frustration, helplessness, and incapacity of the usurping Zionist regime in the region,” the Iranian President said, in a press statement.

Brig Gen Mousavi was killed in an airstrike in Sayeda Zeinab area near Damascus, the capital of Syria.

Mousavi -- a high ranking officer in IRGC -- was coordinating Iran's military operations in Syria.

Israel has alleged that Brig Gen Mousavi was responsible for coordinating the supply of arms and materials to Hezbollah. However, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari -- during a press conference -- did not comment on the killing of Mousavi.

Israelis allege that Iran and its IRGC is supporting Hamas and Hezbollah who work in coordination for attacking Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a social media post, “Tel Aviv faces a tough countdown.”