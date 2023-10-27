Israel says drone strike on Egypt town launched from ‘Red Sea area’

Guwahati, Oct 27: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari has said that a strike in the Egyptian Red Sea town of Taba in the early hours of Friday originated from “the Red Sea area", in an apparent reference to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, Israeli media reported.

Taba is situated on the border with Israel, approximately 10 kilometers from the southern city of Eilat, according to the Times of Israel. An Egyptian military spokesperson, as quoted by Al Arabiya broadcaster, mentioned that the strike was caused by a drone.

“In the last few hours, an aerial threat was detected in the Red Sea area. Fighter jets were scrambled to the threat and the issue is under investigation,” Hagari said.

“To our understanding, the impact in Egypt originates from this threat. Israel will work together with Egypt and the US and tighten the defence against threats from the Red Sea area,” he added, Times of Israel reported.

Al-Qahera news, an outlet with close connections to Egypt's intelligence service, reported that the strike targeted a medical facility where ambulances were parked, along with a hospital administration building. Egypt's Health Ministry confirmed that six individuals sustained minor injuries and were receiving treatment at a hospital.

An unnamed security source cited by Al-Qahera said Egypt reserved the right to respond to the attack, Times of Israel reported.

Once the origin of the launch is determined, all options are available, the source added.