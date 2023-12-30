Israel rejects South Africa's 'baseless' genocide case at ICJ

New Delhi, Dec 30: Israel has rejected South Africa’s launch of a genocide case against at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), media reports said.

Reports said that Israel has termed it as a “baseless blood libel” with no “legal merit”.

“South Africa is collaborating with a terrorist group that calls for Israel’s destruction,” Israeli media has reported.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has said, “The people of Gaza are not an enemy of Israel, who is making efforts to limit harm to non-combatants.”

Israel has claimed that it was “abiding” by international law in its conflict on Hamas in Gaza.