Israel, Iran agree to ceasefire after 12 days; Trump announces 'end of war'

Beersheba (Israel), June 24: Israel and Iran, on Tuesday, accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to end their 12-day war that roiled the Middle East, after Tehran launched a retaliatory limited missile attack on a US military base in Qatar.

The acceptance of the deal by both sides came after Tehran launched a final onslaught of missiles targeting Israel that killed at least four people early Tuesday morning, while Israel launched a blitz of airstrikes targeting sites across Iran before dawn.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country had agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with Iran in coordination with Trump.

Netanyahu said that he had reported to Israel's security cabinet on Monday night that Israel had achieved all of its war goals in the 12-day operation against Iran, including removing the threat of Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Israel also claimed to have damaged Iran's military leadership and several government sites and achieved control over Tehran's skies, Netanyahu said. "Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire," Netanyahu said.

Heavy Israeli strikes continued in Iranian cities until shortly before 4 am, followed by Iranian barrages that sent Israelis hurrying into bomb shelters as the sun rose, killing at least four people and injuring eight others, Israel's Magen David Adom rescue services said.









Writing over an hour after a deadline passed for Iran to halt its attacks, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!"

Iranian state television reported that the ceasefire went into effect at 7:30 am, but Iranian officials have not commented since Trump's announcement. Hours earlier Iran's top diplomat said the country was prepared to halt airstrikes.

"As of now, there is NO agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a post on social media.

"However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards."

Araghchi added, "The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later."

Meanwhile, Trump's announcement that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire" came soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack on a US military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites, on Monday. The US was warned by Iran in advance, and there were no casualties.

Trump's announcement on Truth Social said the ceasefire beginning about midnight Washington time would bring an "Official END" to the war.

In Israel, at least 24 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the war. Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 974 people and wounded 3,458 others, according to the Washington-based group Human Rights Activists.

