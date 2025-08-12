Ireland's deputy prime minister meets with the Indian community and denounces racist incidents

Dublin, Aug 12: Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris has strongly condemned the "despicable acts of violence and racism" against the Indian community in the country over the past few weeks while at the same time, lauding their "positive contribution" to the second biggest island in the British Isles archipelago.

Harris made the statement after meeting representatives of the Indian community in Dublin.

"Today, I met representatives of Ireland’s Indian community. I completely condemn the despicable acts of violence and racism that we have seen against some members of the Indian community in recent weeks. I want to thank the Indian community for their very positive contribution to Ireland," he posted on X after the meeting.

The meeting took place after an Indian national was violently assaulted in Tallaght - a southwestern outer suburb of Dublin - on July 26. Following the incident, the Indian Embassy in Ireland said that it was in touch with the victim and his family and providing all the assistance.

An Garda Siochana, Ireland's national police and security service, had launched a probe after a man was violently assaulted and partially stripped by a group of attackers in Tallaght. The man, who is in his 40s, and originally from India, was injured after he was set upon and severely beaten by a group of young men before passersby came to his rescue. His trousers were also removed by the attackers, The Irish Times had reported.

According to the Irish media, the attack was being probed as a possible hate crime. The group had falsely accused the man of acting inappropriately around children. These claims were later shared on the internet, including by prominent far-right and anti-immigrant accounts. The police authorities said that the man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with injuries and discharged from the hospital.

Following the incident, the Embassy of India in Ireland advised Indian nationals to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially at odd hours.

In the advisory issued on August 1, the Embassy noted the rise in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently. The Embassy also shared its contact details, including email and mobile number for Indian nationals.

"There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned of Ireland in this regard. At the same time, all Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially in odd hours," the Indian Embassy in Ireland posted on X.

--IANS