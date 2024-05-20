Iranian President Raisi dies in helicopter crash in northwest Iran

Guwahati, May 20: A helicopter crash in the mountainous region of northwest Iran claimed the lives of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday.

According to reports, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other officials reportedly crashed in the mountainous region of northwest Iran on Sunday, leading to a significant rescue operation amid dense fog.

Raisi was travelling in East Azerbaijan province. State TV reported a “hard landing” near Jolfa, on the Azerbaijan border, approximately 600 kilometres northwest of Tehran, but later revised the location to near the village of Uzi, though details remained unclear.

Conflicting reports emerged, with some officials describing the event as a crash, while others referred to it as a hard landing or incident.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi condemned the death of the president in the helicopter crash.

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” he posted on X.

