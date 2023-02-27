Iranian minister says school girls poisoned in Qom to prevent them from attending school

Guwahati, Feb 27: In a shocking revelation, Iran’s deputy health minister on Sunday said that “some people” were poisoning schoolgirls in the holy city of Qom with the aim of shutting down education for girls.

As per reports, the health minister has admitted that the serial poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran has been "deliberate" as some people wanted to prevent girls from attending school.

"After the poisoning of several students in Qom schools, it was found that some people wanted all schools, especially girls' schools, to be closed." pic.twitter.com/5CkiqCBm3D — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) February 26, 2023





For about three months, schoolgirls in different cities of Iran, especially in the city of Qom, have been facing symptoms of poisoning after inhaling a smell similar to the smell of fruit. Many of them were taken to the hospital.



However, the authorities of… https://t.co/0VBbQ64FL7 pic.twitter.com/yJvCLvws8d — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 24, 2023

Reports further said that hundreds of cases of respiratory poisoning have been reported among schoolgirls mainly in Qom, south of Tehran, with some needing hospital treatment in December. This comes as Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept 16 after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for an alleged violation of the country’s strict dress code for women.



Although toxicology tests were conducted but the exact cause of the sickness is yet to be ascertained as no bacterial or viral infections have been found in the blood samples of ill students, said reports.

Meanwhile, a judicial probe has been ordered into the incidents.