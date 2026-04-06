Iran, US receive 45-day truce proposal as strikes intensify, death toll climbs

Dubai, Apr 6: Iran and the United States have received a draft proposal calling for a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, even as fresh strikes and escalating hostilities pushed up casualties across the region.

According to two Middle East officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, the proposal was sent late Sunday to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

The initiative has been put forward by mediators from Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey, who hope the 45-day window would allow negotiations towards a permanent ceasefire. There has been no official response so far from either Tehran or Washington.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of intensifying violence. Iran’s state media reported that the head of intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed on Monday in an attack targeting him.

Strikes across multiple Iranian cities between Sunday and Monday have killed more than 25 people, according to reports.

In Israel, rescue teams continued operations after Iranian missile attacks, with two people found dead in Haifa and two others reported missing under rubble.

Israeli emergency services said several sites across central Israel were hit by missiles on Monday morning.

In Petah Tikva, paramedics treated a woman with serious chest injuries caused by shrapnel before shifting her to Beilinson Hospital. Firefighters continued search operations amid burning vehicles and damaged structures.

In Tel Aviv, a man with minor injuries from shattered glass was taken to Ichilov Hospital. Visuals released by Magen David Adom showed significant damage to residential buildings following the strikes.

Israel’s military also issued repeated alerts through the morning, warning of additional missile barrages from Iran, marking at least the fourth such warning of the day.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump escalated rhetoric on Sunday, warning of potential strikes on Iran’s critical infrastructure if Tehran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by a Tuesday deadline.

In a strongly worded, profanity-laden social media post, Trump signalled possible action targeting key installations.

The situation remains volatile, with diplomatic efforts underway even as both sides continue military exchanges.

AP