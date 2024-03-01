Iran elections: Polling underway, Supreme leader casts vote

Tehran, March 1: Polling is underway for the Iran's 12th Parliamentary and Assembly of experts elections on Friday, during which Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has cast his vote, the state media reported.

A total of 61,172,298 individuals, including 30,945,133 men and 30,227,165 women are eligible to exercise their right, Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

According to election headquarters, a total of 15,000 individuals are in the fray for parliamentary elections, while 144 for the Assembly of Experts.

Voters will elect 290 representatives for Majlis (the Iranian Parliament) and 88 representatives for the Assembly of Experts.

The supreme leader in the country makes key decisions on issues important to voters, such as social freedoms and economic conditions.

On Thursday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has held the position for more than three decades, encouraged voters to cast their ballots, and said refraining from voting "would not solve anything", BBC reported.