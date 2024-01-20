Int'l tourism to reach pre-Covid levels in 2024: UNWTO

Madrid, Jan 20: International tourism numbers are set to recover to pre-Covid pandemic levels in 2024, according to data published by the Madrid-based UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The first UNWTO World Tourism Barometer of the year shows there were an estimated 1.3 billion international travelers in 2023, representing 88 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, reports Xinhua news agency.

The report explains that a "stronger recovery of Asian markets" and a corresponding rise in the number of airline connections are "expected to underpin a full recovery by the end of 2024".

"The latest UNWTO data underscores tourism's resilience and rapid recovery, with pre-pandemic numbers expected by the end of 2024," said UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili.

"The rebound is already having a significant impact on economies, jobs, growth and opportunities for communities everywhere. These numbers also recall the critical task of progressing sustainability and inclusion in tourism development," he said.

The Madrid-based Organization explained that "Chinese outbound and inbound tourism is expected to accelerate in 2024, due to visa facilitation and improved air capacity".

It also reported that international tourism receipts reached $1.4 trillion in 2023, which is 93 per cent of the $1.5 trillion from 2019.