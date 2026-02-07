International cybercrime syndicate unearthed in Kolkata; eight held

Kolkata, Feb 7: The Cyber Crime branch of Kolkata Police on Saturday busted an international cybercrime racket targeting American citizens, which was operating from the Maheshtala area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, and arrested eight people in this connection.

A large amount of digital data, incriminating documents and several electronic devices were seized.

According to police sources, five laptops, 12 mobile phones and two routers were seized from the arrested individuals.

Cases have been registered against the accused under various sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation has revealed that the accused had rented a flat in a residential complex in the Shibrampur area of ​​Maheshtala and set up a fake call centre.

They introduced themselves as technical support executives of a leading IT company.

Moreover, they claimed that they also handled the technical operations of several prominent banks in the US.

Behind this fake identity, contact was made with US citizens to collect their personal and financial information.

Fraudulent activities were then carried out using various tactics. The police have learned during the investigation that this fake identity was even spread on social media.

Regarding this, Kolkata Police's Joint CP (crime), Rupesh Kumar, said, "The investigation is ongoing. Others may also be involved."

When the defrauded American citizens later contacted Microsoft directly, they learned that the entire matter was a hoax. Following this, a complaint was filed at the cyber police station in Kolkata in November last year. The cybercrime branch launched an investigation based on that complaint.

Following the complaint, a special investigation team was formed by the Kolkata Police. A ​​continuous operation lasting approximately 20 minutes was conducted at the Green Field City residential complex in Maheshtala at around 3.40 a.m. on Saturday. The main base of the fraud ring was discovered in Block-46, Seven B of that complex.

Junaid Ali, Mohammad Sakir, Mohammad Khurshid Akhtar, Shadab Khan, Zakir Khan, Hussain Ahmed Khan, Sheikh Amirullah, and Kundan Roy were arrested from there.

The arrested individuals are residents of various areas in Kolkata and Hooghly.

A cyber police official said, "This is an international cybercrime ring. We are investigating all aspects, including where the money was sent abroad and who is involved."

--IANS