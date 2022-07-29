84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
International

Inflation hits record 8.9% in 19 countries using the Euro

By AP

Brussels, Jul 29: Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency shot up to another record in July, pushed by higher energy prices driven partly by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Annual inflation in the eurozone's 19 countries rose to 8.9% in July, an increase from 8.6% in June, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency.

Inflation has been running at its highest level since 1997, when record-keeping for the euro began.

Energy prices surged by 39.7%, while food prices rose by 9.8% and other goods by 4.5%.

AP


More in Entertainment
Vigilance sleuths arrest Govt official for accepting bribe in Morigaon

Vigilance sleuths arrest Govt official for accepting bribe in

Tigers in crisis: Why Assams big cats are losing their homes?

Tigers in crisis: Why Assam's big cats are losing their homes?

Jihadi with links to Ansarul Islam arrested in Assam

Jihadi with links to Ansarul Islam arrested in Assam

Next Story
Similar Posts
Inflation hits record 8.9% in 19 countries using the Euro

Brussels, Jul 29: Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency shot up to another record in July, pushed by higher energy prices driven partly by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Annual inflation in the eurozone's 19 countries rose to 8.9% in July, an increase from 8.6% in June, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency.

Inflation has been running at its highest level since 1997, when record-keeping for the euro began.

Energy prices surged by 39.7%, while food prices rose by 9.8% and other goods by 4.5%.

AP


More in Entertainment
Vigilance sleuths arrest Govt official for accepting bribe in Morigaon

Vigilance sleuths arrest Govt official for accepting bribe in

Tigers in crisis: Why Assams big cats are losing their homes?

Tigers in crisis: Why Assam's big cats are losing their homes?

Jihadi with links to Ansarul Islam arrested in Assam

Jihadi with links to Ansarul Islam arrested in Assam

Similar Posts
X
X