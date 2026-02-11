India's people-centric approach, priorities as BRICS chair appreciated

New Delhi, Feb 11: India presented the priorities for its BRICS chairship in 2026 under the theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability' during the first meeting of BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas held on February 9-10 in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Wednesday.

The meeting was Chaired by MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) and India's BRICS Sherpa Sudhakar Dalela along with Joint Secretary (Multilateral Economic Relations) Shambhu L. Hakki, who is India's BRICS Sous Sherpa.

BRICS Sherpas and senior officials from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and UAE participated in the meeting. The BRICS Sherpas and Country Representatives also jointly called on the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

According to the MEA, several ministries and departments of the government of India presented India's priorities and proposed activities under various BRICS thematic areas, including cooperation in health, agriculture, labour and employment, disaster risk reduction, environment, climate change, energy, innovation, ICT, security and counter-terrorism, economic and financial domains. Further, there was a productive exchange of views on institutional development of the BRICS grouping.

In line with India's approach of having a "people-centric” chairship, presentations on cooperation in sports, youth connect, cultural engagements, BRICS Academic Forum, BRICS Think Tank Council, BRICS Civil Forum as well as the BRICS Business Council and the BRICS Women's Business Alliance were also made.

"The representatives of the BRICS Partner countries participated at the opening session of the meeting. The BRICS Members and Partner countries appreciated the theme and priorities identified by India for its Chairship, which builds on the cooperative activities carried out under previous BRICS Chairships, and shared their perspectives in advancing priorities of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, and people-centric approach," read a statement issued by the MEA.

During their visit, the delegates also visited the National Crafts Museum and Hastakala Academy and Akshardham Temple. The BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas will continue to meet regularly during the course of the year to coordinate work across various thematic tracks, the MEA stated further.

On Tuesday, during his meeting with the visiting BRICS 2026 Sherpas and Country Representatives in New Delhi, EAM Jaishankar appreciated suggestions and perspectives presented by different delegations to advance BRICS 2026 priorities of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

"A pleasure interacting with BRICS 2026 Sherpas and Country Representatives. As BRICS completes 20 years, it stands as a valuable forum for international cooperation, consultation and coordination, taking forward its people-centric agenda," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"Value the suggestions and perspectives brought in by different delegations to advance BRICS 2026 priorities of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability," he added.

