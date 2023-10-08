Indians in Israel can contact embassy for any help, MoS External Affairs

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8: Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, on Sunday said that the Indians who are in Israel can contact the Indian embassy for any help.

Speaking to media persons here, he appealed to Indians in Israel to stay in safe shelters and to follow the advisory by the Ministry of External Affairs.

He said that only those in Israel knows the ground realities and that Indian embassy personnel in Israel are ready to help the Indians in that country.

An advisory has been issued in English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages asking the Indian citizens to exercise extreme caution in that country.

Those who need any urgent help are urged to contact the Indian embassy in Israel on +97235226748 or leave a message at [email protected]

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday declared a new military operation against Israel and fired a barrage of missiles towards the Jewish state from the Gaza Strip for the first time since May last year.

In the attack, around 300 Israeli citizens lost their lives while more than 1,000 have been injured. In retaliation, Israeli retaliation killed 230 Palestinians and injured more than 1,500.