Indian students in Kyrgyzstan advised to stay indoors amid mob violence

Guwahati, May 18: Amid reports of attacks on foreign students, India has issued an advisory urging citizens in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors.

"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm, but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24×7 contact number is 0555710041," the Indian Consulate said on X.

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar also advised students to stay in regular touch with the embassy.



"Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy," Mr Jaishankar said.

According to reports, an altercation between local and foreign students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, occurred on May 13, leading to a larger incident involving local residents and the hostel students of medical universities. The altercation escalated and subsequent mob actions were reportedly spurred by viral videos of the fight.



Reports stated that the mob targeted hostels housing students from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

In response, both the Indian and Pakistani embassies issued advisories for their students to remain indoors.

The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry confirmed that law enforcement agencies quickly detained individuals involved in the incident and assured that the situation is under control, with no serious injuries reported among those involved.