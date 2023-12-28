Indian students can now stay in Italy for 12 months after completion of degree

Guwahati, Dec 28: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday granted ex-post facto approval to sign and ratify the Migration and Mobility Agreement with Italy allowing Indian students to stay in Italy for an additional year after completing their degree to gather initial professional experience.

The agreement was signed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on November 2 seeking to enhance people-to-people contacts, foster mobility of students, skilled workers, business people and young professionals and strengthen cooperation on issues related to irregular migration between the two sides.

This allows Indian students wishing to stay in Italy to gather initial professional experience after completing academic/vocational training and get temporary residence for up to 12 months.