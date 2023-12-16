Indian Navy intercepts hijacked vessel in Arabian sea

Guwahati, Dec 16: The Indian Navy responded swiftly to a maritime incident in the Arabian Sea involving the hijacking of the Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen.

After receiving a distress call on December 14, the Navy diverted its Maritime Patrol aircraft and an Anti-Piracy patrol warship to locate and assist the hijacked vessel. The aircraft overflew the MV Ruen on December 15 and the warship intercepted it on Dec 16, in the Gulf of Aden.

The situation is closely monitored in coordination with other agencies and multinational forces in the area, reflecting the Navy's commitment to ensuring the safety of merchant shipping.

According to reports, the Indian Navy's Mission Deployed platforms responded swiftly to the incident wherein a vessel, with 18 crew onboard, had sent a Mayday message on UKMTO portal, PM 14 Dec 23, indicating boarding by approximately six unknown personnel.

“Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy diverted its Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on Anti Piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate and assist MV Ruen. The aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel on early morning of 15 Dec 23 and IN aircraft have been continuously monitoring movement of the vessel, which is now heading towards the coast of Somalia. Indian Navy’s warship, mission deployed in Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy patrol, has also intercepted MV Ruen at early hours of 16 Dec 23. The overall situation is being closely monitored, in coordination with other agencies/ MNF in the area,” the Indian Navy was quoted as saying.

