Indian Haj mission deploys assisting teams for pilgrims' Mina journey

Riyadh, June 4: Indian Haj pilgrims are assisted by 'Team India' officials as the movement to Mina from Mecca begins, marking the start of the Five-Day Core Haj Period in Saudi Arabia.

The team, in coordination with Saudi Authorities, is facilitating a smooth journey for all the pilgrims, underscoring India's commitment to ensuring the well-being of all its citizens.

"Movement of Haj pilgrims to Mina started today! 'Team India' officials are on duty to facilitate the movement of Indian Haj pilgrims to smoothly avail the transport services to reach their designated camps in Mina," the Indian Haj Pilgrims office posted on X on Wednesday.

Indian officials were assisting vulnerable Haj pilgrims in catching buses to Mina.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju extended wishes to the Indian pilgrims performing Haj and ensuring assistance to them as the journey to Mina begins.

"My heartfelt wishes to all Indian pilgrims performing Haj this year. Our Haj Mission, led by officials & teams, is fully prepared in coordination with Saudi authorities. Admin and medical teams will be present in all Mina camps. For any assistance, use the Haj Suvidha App or toll-free numbers. May your Haj be smooth, blessed and spiritually fulfilling," Rijiju posted on X.

Earlier on Monday, India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, addressed the Indian Haj pilgrims ahead of the core rituals.

He extended his best wishes and assured them of full support, highlighting the presence of administrative and medical deputationists to assist pilgrims throughout the journey.

Meanwhile, India's Consul General of Jeddah Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri chaired a briefing on arrangements for medical care and assistance in the Mashaer Region (Tent city of Mina and plains of Muzdalifah & Arafat) for Indian Haj Pilgrims.

The session was attended by the Indian Consul (Haj), Muhammed Abdul Jaleel, and officials, doctors and nurses from 'Team India' deployed in Haj 2025.

Last week, Indians who embarked on Haj pilgrimage appreciated the arrangements and quality of facilities offered by the Indian government to ensure a smooth and seamless journey for all in Saudi Arabia.

"Indian pilgrims who went for Haj 2025 through the Haj Committee of India are very happy with the management of the Government of India and the facilities being provided there. It is the constant endeavour of the Ministry of Minority Affairs to ensure a comfortable and dignified journey for every Haj pilgrim," the Ministry of Minority Affairs posted on X.

Additionally, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurian also highlighted the dedicated efforts of the Centre in ensuring a smooth and successful Haj for pilgrims.

--IANS



