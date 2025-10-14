Indian envoy lauds educator as Hindi education flourishes in China’s Shanghai

Shanghai, Oct 14: Celebrating a proud moment for India's linguistic heritage and growing cultural footprint abroad, India's Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat on Tuesday felicitated an educationist for teaching Hindi at a leading British school in the Chinese city.

Hindi teaching takes root in China – A Cultural Milestone! Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat, together with Consul General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur felicitated Smt. Bhavya Mehta from the reputed Britannica International Senior Secondary School — the first school to promote Hindi teaching for young students in the region's international school network," ​the Consulate General of India in Shanghai posted on X.

The moment was cherished as Mehta is the daughter of India's war hero Kirti Chakra Brigadier Ravi Datt Mehta, the CGI mentioned.​

"Hindi teaching at primary level at BIS now joins Hindi teaching at university level in Chinese Universities such as Fudan, SISU, Tsinghua and Peking University," the post added.

Ambassador Rawat and Mathur also met China's leading scholars on international affairs, Yang Jiemian, President Emeritus, Chen Dongxiao and senior colleagues at the Shanghai Institutes of International Studies (SIIS), holding discussions on various issues of common interest, including global governance, multilateral reform, and appreciation for India's leading role in shaping an equitable world order.

Rawat also interacted with community leaders at a luncheon hosted by the Indian Association for Shanghai and Indian leadership of global corporations based out of Eastern Shanghai Region. The discussions reaffirmed Indian diaspora's role as a vital bridge of India's global connect and building bonds of friendship with nations in the region.

--IANS