Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory; urges Indians to “remain vigilant”

Tel Aviv, Oct 7 In view of the surprise and unprecedented war-like situation in Israel’s southern parts that has killed at least 22 people, the Indian Embassy on Saturday asked all Indian nationals in Israel to “remain vigilant” and “observe safety protocols.” The surprise attack by Hamas militants from Gaza at daybreak killed at least 22 Israelis and wounded hundreds of others. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared "war" and said his country would extract an "unprecedented price" from its enemy.

“In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay close to safety shelters,” the Embassy said in its advisory.

The advisory gave relevant phone numbers in case of emergency and also provided URLs for Israeli Home Front Command and Preparedness brochures.

The advisory was issued in English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

According to the details on the website of the Indian Embassy here, there are about 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, primarily caregivers employed by Israeli elders, diamond traders, IT professionals and students.

There are approximately 85,000 Jews of Indian origin in Israel too that were part of the main waves of immigration into Israel from India in the fifties and sixties.

Meanwhile, in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”





📢*IMPORTANT ADVISORY FOR INDIAN NATIONALS IN ISRAEL*



For details visit-

Israel Home Front Command website: https://t.co/Sk8uu2Mrd4



Preparedness brochure: https://t.co/18bDjO9gL5 pic.twitter.com/LtAMGT9CwA — India in Israel (@indemtel) October 7, 2023







