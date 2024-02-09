Indian-American Sanket Bulsara named to NY US District Court

Washington, Feb 9: President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Indian-origin judge Sanket Jayshukh Bulsara to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Bulsara, who has been a United States Magistrate Judge for the Eastern District of New York since 2017, was among the four individuals nominated by Biden to federal district courts.

All of the nominees "are extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution", the White House announced on Wednesday.

"These choices also continue to fulfill the President’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country -- both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds."

From January 2017 to May 2017, Bulsara served as the Acting General Counsel of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, where he had been the Deputy General Counsel for Appellate Litigation, Adjudication, and Enforcement since 2015.

Before that, he worked at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP as an associate from 2005 to 2008, a counsel from 2009 to 2011, and a partner from 2012 to 2015.

For six months between 2007 and 2008, he served as a Special Assistant District Attorney at the Kings County (Brooklyn) District Attorney’s Office and worked as an associate at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP in Los Angeles, California from 2003 to 2004.

As a magistrate judge, he has presided over 400 settlement conferences, several bench and jury trials, and authored over 300 published opinions, according to the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Bulsara is an adjunct professor of Law at St John’s Law School where he teaches Remedies and Securities Litigation, and a guest instructor at the Harvard Law School Trial Advocacy Workshop.

A graduate of Edgemont High School, Bulsara received an A.B. degree magna cum laude in 1998 from Harvard College and a J.D. degree cum laude from Harvard Law School in 2002.

In recognition of his pro bono work in support of victims of domestic violence, he received the Sanctuary for Families Above & Beyond Award three separate times.

A resident of Long Island City, Bulsara was born in the Bronx to immigrant parents before moving to New Rochelle and later Edgemont, New York.

According to the White House, this was Biden’s 45th round of nominees for federal judicial positions, bringing the number of announced federal judicial nominees to 219.