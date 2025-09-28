India wins record seventh SAFF U17 title, beating Bangladesh 4-1 on penalties

Colombo, Sept 28: In a final brimming with drama and tension, the India U17 men’s national team held their nerve to defeat Bangladesh 4-1 on penalties and lift their seventh SAFF U17 Championship title at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

In a contest where India led 2-1 at half-time with goals from Dallamuon Gangte (4’) and Azlaan Shah KH (38’), Bangladesh clawed back with a last-gasp equaliser from Ihsan Habib Riduan to level things up at 2-2 and force a shootout. But it were the Blue Colts who held their composure when it mattered most.

The penalty shootout saw India showing maturity beyond their age. Dallalmuon Gangte, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, and Indra Rana Magar converted with aplomb before Shubham Poonia slotted home the decisive fourth kick.

Bangladesh, by contrast, crumbled under pressure. Md Ikramul Islam struck the crossbar, Md Azam Khan saw his effort saved by Manashjyoti Baruah, and although Md Manik converted their third attempt, it was too late. India erupted in celebration, reclaiming their throne in emphatic fashion.

India began the match with vigour and aggression, fully aware that Bangladesh had not conceded a single goal throughout the tournament.

The breakthrough came as early as the 4th minute, when Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam whipped in a cross from the left.

After a Bangladeshi defender attempted to clear, the ball rebounded kindly, and Gangte made no mistake with the second attempt to give India the perfect start.

While India continued to dominate possession, their inability to convert more chances into goals kept Bangladesh in the hunt.

Slowly but surely, Bangladesh grew into the game and found their equaliser in the 24th minute. After a long-range attempt from Nazmul Huda Faysal forced a diving save from Baruah, Bangladesh capitalised from the resulting corner. Faysal floated the ball in, and it eventually fell to Manik, who nodded it home from close range.

