India wants friendly ties with Bangladesh, but attacks will have consequences: Ex-Diplomat

Guwahati, Dec 26: India's message to Bangladesh is that we desire friendship with the neighbouring country, as is borne out by our large-hearted assistance and cooperation over the years, but if there are attacks on our diplomatic presence, there will be consequences, said former diplomat Jaideep Mazumdar.

Commenting on the situation in Bangladesh and the anti-India feelings, Mazumdar told The Assam Tribune that the relationship between India and Bangladesh is a people-to-people relationship.

There are elements that want to sabotage this relationship between our people, he said, and also alleged that some elements in Bangladesh are inciting the youths of that country against India.

To a question on the possibility of improvement of relations, Mazumdar said that India had dealt with every government in power in Bangladesh regardless of which party had been in power.

"Our developmental partnership much predates the Sheikh Hasina government. This is a fact that is conveniently overlooked today by those who want to foment anti-India sentiment," he said.

Mazumdar also said that the allegations against Hasina are an internal matter of Bangladesh.

"We in India do not take sides in this matter. What is important is that there is a legitimate election in Bangladesh and the formation of a legitimate government with which India can deal," he added.

It may be mentioned here that the situation in Bangladesh has become a major cause for concern for India, and radical elements are gaining ground in that country. Anti-India feelings are running high and there have been several attempts to target the Indian missions in Bangladesh.

The situation worsened after the recent killing of youth leader Osman Hadi as youths went on a rampage. Some leaders in Bangladesh went to the extent of demanding the inclusion of India's Northeast region in Bangladesh. Terrorist groups are also having a free run and under the circumstances, India is keeping a close watch as the trouble in the neighbouring country can spill over to India.







